Jorge Masvidal comments on Colby Covington case: ‘I am not going to let anyone disrespect my family’

Jorge Masvidal continues to claim his innocence when it comes to the situation involving Colby Covington.

For an ever-brief period, the score was settled between former best friends and teammates turned heated rivals. In the main event of UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, Covington got the better of Masvidal over the course of five rounds on route to a unanimous decision victory, extending Masvidal’s skid to three straight (watch highlights).

Despite each man getting the opportunity to legally punch the other in the face, it wasn’t enough for Masvidal after all the personal jabs taken by “Chaos” during the fight’s build-up. Allegedly, Masvidal sucker-punched and broke the tooth of Covington a matter of weeks after the fight outside a local Miami, Florida steakhouse. As a result, Masvidal now finds himself in a legal battle with his fellow UFC Welterweight contender.

“I come from a different place than many people and we walk differently in that place,” Masvidal told ESPN Deportes. “I am not going to let anyone disrespect my family. I can’t talk much because I’m being charged with three felonies. I can only say that I am innocent.”

Masvidal remains optimistic that he will indeed fight again in 2022, it’s just a matter of who that comes against. With names like Gilbert Burns showing interest in dancing with “Gambred,” the Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion has recently turned his attention to the still-healing Conor McGregor.

A fight between both the two outspoken personalities is one fans fantasized about plenty fresh off Masvidal’s BMF title win at UFC 244 in 2019 against Nate Diaz (watch highlights). However, it has yet to come to fruition and both are now in desperate need of victories after their recent results.

Masvidal’s next trial date for the alleged Covington assault Covington is set for August 29, 2022.