DDT! UFC vet Paige VanZant wrecks shop in AEW in-ring debut (Video)

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as part of the “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where “12 Gauge” joined Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to battle (and defeat) Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti.

Our colleagues at CageSide Seats watched the entire match:

VanZant was the draw for many in this match. She did well for a beginner. Big moves were a handspring elbow, a whirling DDT, and a Michinoku Driver. The sample size is small, but I do believe VanZant can have a bright future in professional wrestling.

Now all we need is another Junior dos Santos run-in.

Here’s more from VanZant:

The 28 year-old VanZant, who parted ways with UFC back in summer 2020, will make her return to bareknuckle boxing against an opponent to be named for the upcoming BKFC fight card inside Alexandra Palace on July 9 in London, England.