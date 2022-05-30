NOT AGAIN! Watch top MMA prospect shatter his shin — ‘My leg turned into a noodle’

Jack Becker will now be mentioned alongside the likes of former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor. Pretty good company, but unfortunately it will have nothing to do with his accomplishments in MMA.

Like “The Spider” and “Notorious” before him, Becker broke his leg mid-combat kicking opponent Aidan Aguilera as part of the Eternal MMA 66 event last weekend at HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia.

“The game is to get as ready as you can,” Becker wrote on Instagram. “Train your heart out and rock up to take risks and put it all on the line. I did that and so did my team. Everybody who came out and made some noise, it was an experience I’ll never forget, I’m looking forward to feeling it again when I can. Was all going to plan till my leg turned into a noodle.”

A timeline for Becker’s return has yet to be determined but based on what we’ve seen from Silva and McGregor, among others, the lightweight Aussie is likely to be out of action for more than a year.

“It’s gonna take me a while to get back to all the nice messages,” Becker continued. “I’m good and I appreciate the thoughts. I’ll be back moving soon enough. I really wish I could have shown a little more. But that’s the way it goes sometimes.”