Khamzat vs. Nate Diaz? Dana White’s not-so secret whiteboard possibly reveals UFC 276 blockbuster

Nate Diaz appears to have a possible last fight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and it could be against the hottest rising star in the entire sport.

UFC President Dana White appeared on the Pivot Podcast on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) and potentially accidentally revealed several upcoming bouts when viewers noticed the boss’ War-Room whiteboard in the background. Among the lineups for upcoming events was a co-main event slot at UFC 276 on July 2 occupied by Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

In recent weeks, Diaz has expressed his interest in fighting... whether that’s against “anyone” not named Conor McGregor in UFC, or departing for Bellator.

Diaz last fought in June 2021 against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Despite coming up short via unanimous decision, Diaz left a lasting impression by giving Edwards a late scare in the final minute, staggering the top-ranked contender.

As for Chimaev, “Borz” most recently earned his biggest victory yet when going to war with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 this past month (watch highlights). The win acted as Chimaev’s 11th in his career and his first requiring the judges’ scorecards. As a result, previously 11th ranked, Chimaev launched directly into the top 3 and has since been speculated to face Colby Covington next.

Several other fights yet to be announced were seen on the board including Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz. When it comes to the official lineup as it currently stands, however, that can be seen below: