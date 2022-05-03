Mayweather vs Moore fight card, PPV start time for May 21 boxing match in Abu Dhabi (Updated)

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will make his return to the squared circle for a special eight-round exhibition match against fellow undefeated pugilist “Dangerous” Don Moore. They’ll do battle via pay-per-view (PPV) live stream this Sat. (May 21, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi (not Dubai).

Mayweather (50-0), who turned 45 back in February, was last seen boxing up social media star Logan Paul last June in Miami. Prior to that, “Money” flew to Japan to school kickboxing phenom Tension Nasukawa under the RIZIN banner. His latest offering has been priced on the economical side, a mere $19.99 (order here).

“Don will come to fight,” Mayweather said during the kickoff press conference. “It’s a little different. Don is going to come and fight and may the best man win. Whereas at the Hard Rock Stadium, Logan Paul talked a good game, but didn’t come to fight, he came to hold. So, he’s coming to fight, I’m coming to fight. Eight rounds, from start to finish, it’s going to be explosive.”

Moore (18-0-1), a former sparring partner of Mayweather, is no stranger to the “Money” team, having previously been trained by his opponent’s late uncle Roger Mayweather. The 45-year-old Indianan has not seen action since registering a second-round knockout over super welterweight journeyman DeShaun Williams back in late 2016.

“Floyd is going to understand and figure out that I’m no Logan Paul and I am not one that you have seen before,” Moore told SunSport. “We’ve sparred and I showcased my talent but on May 14, I’m not no sparring partner and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I’m in here to kick ass and that’s what I’m going to do, I’m a fighter.”

Elsewhere on the card, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva returns to the ring to battle fellow Brazilian bruiser Bruno Machado. In addition, former super middleweight champion Badou Jack trades leather with Egyptian cruiserweight Hany Atiyo, while former women’s lightweight champion Delfine Persoon collides with fast-rising French phenom Elhem Mekhaled for the WBC women’s super featherweight title.

Here’s the current May 21 fight card and PPV lineup:

Global Titans Fight Series Main Event:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore (exhibition)

Global Titans Fight Series Undercard:

Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo

Delfine Persoon vs. Elhem Mekhaled for WBC women’s super featherweight title

The PPV live stream is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET).