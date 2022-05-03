Scratched! Medical emergency cancels BKFC headliner on May 13

Britain Beltran (formerly Britain Hart) has been forced to withdraw from her upcoming bareknuckle boxing rematch against Bec Rawlings after suffering a medical emergency, one that left her ineligible to compete in the BKFC Omaha main event at Liberty First Credit Union Arena on May 13.

“I unfortunately have to pull out of my fight,” Beltran told her Instagram followers (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “I do want to apologize to my opponent Bec Rawlings because I know she’s excited to come back. It really sucks. It’s every fighter’s heartache. Unfortunately this is kind of bigger than fighting, which is what came down to the final decision. Me and Joey found out we were expecting so it was super happy, but also a very hard time and confusing with the fight going on and being so early. We were going to announce it at Joey’s fight and that’s when we went to the doctor before Joey’s fight — we found out the baby doesn’t have a heartbeat and a few other complicated things, don’t need to go into detail about. But obviously it was really hard hearing that.”

Hart married Joey Beltran — who also competes for BKFC — in a private ceremony last July. Her May 13 return was a rematch from her first go-round against Rawlings, which ended by way of “Rowdy” split decision at BKFC 2 back in summer 2018.

“Definitely never an easy way to say or talk about but just want to apologize for my absence, and know that even in being in such a painful place — always plan to fight back and move forward,” Beltran continued. “Hoping for love and understanding and peace for my husband Joey Beltran who has been equally if not more pained by this. In the end, fighting is just a small percentage of what is actually important, it’s the other pieces of life that give us something to live for. Wish we could share amazing news with you instead of this heartache but when our time is ready, it shall be.”

Dakota Cochrane vs. Josh Dyer will take over as the BKFC Omaha main event.