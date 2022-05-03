Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett headlines UFC Austin on June 18

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an important 145-pound matchup for the upcoming UFC Austin main event, scheduled for Sat., June 18, 2022 on ESPN from inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett, according to All Access MMA.

Kattar (23-5) rebounded from a lopsided decision loss to former featherweight champion Max Holloway by knocking around Giga Chikadze in the UFC Vegas 46 headliner back in January. The five-round performance was good enough to land the hard-hitting “Boston Finisher” at No. 4 in the official rankings.

That’s three spots ahead of the surging Emmett (No. 7), who recently captured his fourth straight victory by turning away Dan Ige at UFC 269 last December. The 37 year-old Californian improved to 17-2 with eight finishes and could find himself in the division Top 5 with a big performance in “The Lone Star State.”

UFC Austin will also feature the welterweight showdown between Court McGee and Jeremiah Wells. Elsewhere on the card, Kyle Daukaus and Roman Dolidze collide in middleweight action while Kevin Holland and Tim Means hook ‘em up at 170 pounds.

Stay tuned for more UFC Austin fight announcements in the coming days.