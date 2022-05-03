Is Joe Rogan commentating UFC 274?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced its commentary and broadcast lineup for the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jon Anik will serve as play-by-play announcer for the entire “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card alongside color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, the first time the trio has teamed up since UFC 270 back in January, according to MMA Junkie.

Roving reporter Megan Olivi is charged with backstages interviews while Anik joins former UFC fighters Anthony Smith and Din Thomas at the analyst desk. “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer will handle in-cage announcing this weekend in “Sin City.”

Related Rogan Defeats Cancel Culture

UFC 274 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite long-time division contender, Justin Gaethje. In addition, strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss to former champion Carla Esparza.

For the complete UFC 274 fight card and PPV lineup click here.