Is Joe Rogan commentating UFC 274?

By Jesse Holland
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced its commentary and broadcast lineup for the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Phoenix, Ariz., on Sat., May 7, 2022, with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the pay-per-view (PPV) event will be Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, seeking to defend his title against No. 1-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje. In UFC 274’s co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, looks to avenge her loss against No. 2-seeded, Carla Esparza. And top-ranked Lightweight contenders collide when Michael Chandler (No. 5) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (No. 7) in a fan-friendly 155-pound clash for the ages.

Jon Anik will serve as play-by-play announcer for the entire “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” fight card alongside color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, the first time the trio has teamed up since UFC 270 back in January, according to MMA Junkie.

Roving reporter Megan Olivi is charged with backstages interviews while Anik joins former UFC fighters Anthony Smith and Din Thomas at the analyst desk. “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer will handle in-cage announcing this weekend in “Sin City.”

UFC 274 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite long-time division contender, Justin Gaethje. In addition, strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss to former champion Carla Esparza.

