Conor McGregor gives a positive update on his leg injury: ‘I should be able to kick now’

Conor McGregor has been busy recently yachting around the Mediterranean and attending many black tie events for extremely rich people. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have the fight game on his mind, though.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing outside the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, “The Notorious” gave an update on his health and future combat sports plans.

“The body’s doing good,” McGregor said. “I’m out here with my whole team, I’m going to enjoy the Monaco Grand Prix and then after that we’re going to up the training a little bit, bit by bit. I should be able to kick now. I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I’ll be cleared to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I’ll be back in in no time.”

“Boxing training is going well and strength training, and that’s all. I’m excited to get back.”

Asked whether he was eyeing another fight in the boxing world, McGregor confirmed his interest but said his first fight back would be with the UFC.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports, is boxing,” he said. “I had such a great time the last time I was out there. Obviously my return will be inside the Octagon for the UFC in mixed martial arts. That story is far from over. In fact, that story is just being wrote, it’s just beginning. So that’s where I’ll make my return. But boxing for sure, I will grace the squared circle again for sure in the future.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since badly breaking his leg during his third fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Over the past ten months the Irish sports star has packed on a lot of muscle and declared he was interested in making a run for the UFC welterweight title. No fighter in UFC history has held belts in three different weight classes, and ‘The Notorious’ sounds determined to add that to his story.