Fight fans witnessed a gnarly injury earlier today (Sat., May 28, 2022) at KSW 70 from inside Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland, when Tommy Quinn suffered a fight-ending arm dislocation in the very first round.

Quinn was matched up against Polish finisher Albert Odzimkowski on the KSW 70 main card. The fight lasted just a few minutes before Odzimkowski was able to pick Quinn up and slam him on the canvas. As the two fighters went crashing to the ground Quinn’s arm got trapped and instantly snapped. Odzimkowski landed an insurance shot before the referee stepped in.

Check out the final sequence above if you dare.

Quinn, who had never been finished by knockout or TKO, was screaming in pain as the cageside medics tended to his injury. His arm was put into a cast and he was brought out of the arena. It is unknown at this time how significant the injury is.

KSW 70 will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between former strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski and veteran Michal Materla.

Stick with Mania for more KSW 70 results and coverage.