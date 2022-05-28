Former World’s Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski, scored another highlight-reel knockout finish earlier today (Sat., May 28, 2022) at KSW 70 from inside Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland, when the heavyweight juggernaut squashed Michal Materla with a first-round knockout (punch).

This fight didn’t last long at all. It took just under two minutes for Pudzianowski to find his range and launch a hell-raising uppercut. It caught Materla flush on the chin and sent the Polish fighter crashing to the canvas. Pudzianowski admired his work before rushing in for one final punch as Materla’s head slammed off the canvas.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of KSW.

Pudzianowski, 45, has now won his last five trips to the cage, including a 18-second knockout finish over Serigne Ousmane Dia in Oct. 2021. The former strongman continues to prove he’s one of the best finishers in KSW history and one of the most entertaining heavyweights to watch in the sport.