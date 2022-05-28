The WBA lightweight title fight between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, which took place last night (Sat., May 28, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction (courtesy of Showtime).

The post-fight press conference is scheduled to go live at 12:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature Davis, Romero, and a few others.

