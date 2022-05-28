Mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Donald Cerrone and social media personality Dan Bilzerian have responded to Anthony Smith’s claims that they stole family seats at UFC 235 back in 2019.

Earlier this week, this story surfaced after Smith made an appearance on Michael Bisping’s podcast. According to “Lionheart,” Cerrone and Bilzerian showed up to UFC 235 “hammered” and told Smith’s mother and wife that they had to move from their cageside seats. The story gets a little more strange, with Smith alleging Bilzerian was, “watching porn on his phone” during the fights and it made his mother feel extremely uncomfortable.

Smith — who was getting ready to fight Jon Jones for the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title — was unable to intervene. Had he been in the crowd or had access to Bilzerian, the UFC fighter says he would have, “f—king torn his head off.”

After learning of Smith’s comments on Bisping’s podcast, Cerrone and Bilzerian both felt compelled to tell their sides of the story. “Cowboy” ended up sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a message Bilzerian sent directly to Smith. The post has since been deleted, but the comments were captured by Essentially Sports and can be seen below:

“So I saw your nonsensical story where you’re using my name for click bait,” said Bilzerian.

“You should at least try to have some semblance of truth in there. First off, Cowboy invited me to that fight and he had the tickets. I didn’t ask anyone to move and certainly not your mother. I also didn’t watch porn, if she was looking at my phone I’m sure what she saw was a random Snapchat from a girl that turned out to be naked when I opened it.

“I don’t drink so I certainly wasn’t hammered,” he continued. “Your depiction of this story is complete bulls—t.”

It’s crazy that this story is making headlines three years after the fact, but here we are. Both sides are offering up differing details so it’s hard to know who is telling the truth. Smith doesn’t seem the type of fighter to make something like this up. Of course, he wasn’t present, so he’s only going off the details provided by his family.

This probably isn’t the last time we hear from Smith, Cerrone or Bilzerian regarding this issue so make sure to stay tuned for further details.