One of the more exciting boxing matchups of the year will unfold later this evening (Sat., May 28, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against undefeated contender Rolando Romero in the main event.

The two lightweights have talked quite a bit leading into this matchup, including a near brawl that took place at official weigh ins on Friday. Davis is a sizeable favorite to take care of business and retain his lightweight title later tonight on Showtime PPV, but Romero is a dangerous opponent with length and the ability to finish fights. Things could get interesting if Romero can get things going early.

Before Davis and Romero square off in tonight’s main event a “Prelims” undercard will air live and free in the above video player beginning at 7 p.m. ET (courtesy of Showtime). The “Prelims” undercard lineups is as follows:

Luis Arias (19-3-1, 9 KO) vs Jimmy Williams (18-7-2, 6 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds Jalil Hackett (3-0, 2 KO) vs Jose Belloso (4-0, 4 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card HERE. The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 9 p.m. ET, with Davis and Romero likely to make the walk closer to midnight.