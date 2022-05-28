Reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis will put his title on the line against undefeated challenger Rolando Romero later tonight (Sat., May 28, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Davis, 27, will be making his second defense of the WBA lightweight strap since winning it back in 2019. The knockout specialist has become one of the most dangerous fighters in boxing today and will be a heavy favorite tonight in Brooklyn. “Tank” will have to deal with a length disadvantage, but his power and explosiveness should once again allow him to control the action.

Romero, 26, is taking a massive step up in competition. The Las Vegas native has produced an undefeated 14-0 record since turning pro back in 2018 and did capture the interim WBA lightweight title in 2020, but he’ll be a +500 underdog for his clash with Davis. Romero will have a length and reach advantage come fight time so we’ll see if he can establish his range in the early going.

Before the two lightweights lock horns later tonight on Showtime PPV fight fans can check out the full fight video preview for ‘Davis vs. Romero’ in the above player. Enjoy!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card HERE. The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 9 p.m. ET, with Davis and Romero likely to make the walk closer to midnight.