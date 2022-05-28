Miesha Tate is five weeks away from her official flyweight debut and the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion is already showing off her new body.

Tate, 35, made her return to fighting in 2021 after stepping away from mixed martial arts (MMA) for nearly five years. The women’s MMA pioneer was able to capture an impressive TKO win over Marion Reneau in her return before losing a tough decision to Ketlen Vieira this past November. The loss prompted a move down in weight for “Cupcake” to start fresh and give herself the best chance to recapture UFC gold.

Currently scheduled to meet former UFC women’s flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy at UFC 276 this coming July Tate is positioning herself for a potential showdown with Valentina Shevchenko, who has held the 125-pound title since 2018. A win for Tate at UFC 276 and the promotion could justify an immediate title shot against “Bullet,” especially given the lack of depth in the women’s flyweight division.

Tate has been taking the proper measures to ensure a seamless and healthy cut down to 125 pounds. The former UFC champion is already looking smaller and hopped on social media this Friday to show off her new physique and send a message to the UFC flyweight division.

I am officially the lightest I have ever walked around in my adult life! Flyweights are you ready for some cake? #UFC276 #Flyweight #FitnessFriday #FlexFriday #FitGirl pic.twitter.com/7bRdvSNgiq — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) May 27, 2022

“I am officially the lightest I have ever walked around in my adult life! Flyweights are you ready for some cake?”

Tate, who has been competing in the women’s bantamweight division her entire career, doesn’t look too shabby at the smaller weight class. “Cupcake” still has five weeks to get her weight down and prepare herself for official weigh ins, but it looks like she is already ahead of the game. It will be interesting to see how she performs at this new weight, especially against a durable opponent like Murphy.

