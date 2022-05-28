Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s might just be impossible to make everyone happy.

Kevin Holland has an outspoken personality, so perhaps it makes sense that he’s not every fight fan’s cup of tea — the man is named “Bigmouth,” after all. However, it’s hard to knock Holland for routinely solving crimes and potentially saving lives! In less than a year, Holland has apprehended a suspected car thief, drunkenly wrestled a man who opened fire in a restaurant, and most recently, rescued a driver from an overturned 18-wheeler.

Automatically, Holland is a superior super hero to any of his would-be peers (like Phoenix Jones). However, former foe Joaquin Buckley remains unimpressed, as he believes Holland is putting on an act to trick fans. The pair fought in 2020 with Holland securing a third-round knockout win, but Buckley promises the loss has nothing to do with his beef.

“Man Kevin Holland. And not just because he beat me,” Buckley began (via Sportskeeda). “He’s one of the fakest people in the game. That guy is a fake ass bitch. He’s got everyone looking the other way with all this Batman bulls—t. Running around pretending he’s something else, but I know who he really is.”

Despite his personal dislike of Holland, Buckley isn’t actively pursuing a rematch. Holland has since relocated to Welterweight, and Buckley is still focused on climbing the Middleweight ladder.

“I’m not too worried about a rematch right now. He’s down at 170lbs trying to figure his s—t out. I’m focused on getting to that middleweight belt. That’s why I’m here, that’s why I do this. But I could do welterweight in the future. I don’t actually have to cut that much weight to get to 185lb. So once I’ve got my belt here we can call Kamaru Usman since he wants to be a champ champ. But that’s way in the future for now.”

“Trailblazer” responded recently on Twitter in bizarrely Kevin Holland fashion, referencing his knockout win over Buckley.

Kevs meat. Brought to you by @Newmansa94 face.

right place , wrong time son….. kinda like your UFC debut. pic.twitter.com/9xYFc7qzbT — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 28, 2022

Buckley has won two fights in a row at Middleweight, and he’s currently scheduled to face Albert Duraev on June 18. Holland, meanwhile, will be fighting Tim Means on the same night.

Think we get a backstage altercation?

Insomnia

I will admit that I thought Karolina Kowalkiewicz had retired, but this seems like a fair match up for her given the recent struggles.

One more match up — UFC Paris is starting to fill up!

Song Yadong shows off some of the damage taken in his years of training and fighting:

One of the great pictures in MMA history, a relatively little known bit of trivia, and one of my favorite armbar variations when an opponent tries to posture out of a triangle choke!

May27.2006



Jeremy Horn defeats Chael Sonnen for the 3rd time,



when he finishes him with an armbar at UFC 60 pic.twitter.com/1DZ7RjHl5c — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 27, 2022

That Khabib fella might be pretty good at the whole wrestling thing.

Luke Rockhold getting some grappling rounds with Khabib at AKA pic.twitter.com/iATT0a3m9H — Stiopic (@stiopic_) May 27, 2022

Marlon Vera and Petr Yan — both known for their friendly and gregarious vibes — are somehow not getting along on Twitter!

Wait? Fuck u I ain’t waiting for no one, u call me out, UFC offer something u the bitch. Also learn English is pathetic being a man and having your manager translating for u. Dork https://t.co/NclTnFuh5f — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 26, 2022

In a strange turn of events, Thiago Alves is a free agent and no longer the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) strap-hanger. I was look forward to the potential match up vs. Mike Perry!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Relive one of the best fights in UFC Light Heavyweight history ahead of 275.

Some people online are calling this a cheap shot, which is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Protect yourself at all times, MFers! It’s written in the rules!

MY GOD. Sergio Cossio acted like he was letting Edgar Delgado off the hook. Knocks him out cold at the bell.#LUX022 pic.twitter.com/lCo8ErrqFO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 27, 2022

Crispy overhand KO:

Rule #2: Double Tap... Harley King gets it done in round 1 to start the Unified MMA 45 main card!



[ #Unified45 | | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/VyVbuEXTWg — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 28, 2022

Random Land

This is the first time I’ve seen an airport altercation work out for the person that isn’t an employee. Probably banned forever though ...

Midnight Music: Tune in tomorrow night to A-1 Combat on UFC Fight Pass to see mi amigo and former MMAmania video co-host, Andrew Coyne, pick up his fifth professional win. I’ll be in the corner! I don’t know for certain, but based on historical precedent, his walkout song of choice:

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.