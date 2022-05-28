One of boxing’s most electric young fighters takes on a long-time rival tonight (Sat., May 28, 2022) inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., when Gervonta Davis defends his WBA “world” Lightweight title against fellow unbeaten Rolando Romero.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card below. The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast will kickoff at 9 p.m. ET, with Davis and Romero likely to make the walk closer to midnight.

The WBA first ordered the fight last year, and the animosity’s only grown since then as the pair traded snipes on social media and throughout the promotional build up. The pair boasts a combined 90 percent knockout rate in 40 fights, so we can expect the in-ring action to be every bit as vitriolic.

The PPV lineup also includes another WBA title fight between Middleweight “world” champion Erislandy Lara and Irish tough guy Spike O’Sullivan, as well as a pair of intriguing battles at 154- and 130-pounds that see Jesus Ramos attempt to avenge uncle Abel’s loss to Luke Santamaria and Eduardo Ramirez trade hands with recent upset artist Luis Melendez.

Davis Vs. Romero Quick Results:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Erislandy Lara vs. Spike O’Sullivan

Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez

Davis Vs. Romero Round-By-Round Updates:

135 lbs.: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Round eleven:

Round twelve:

Final result:

160 lbs.: Erislandy Lara vs. Spike O’Sullivan

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Round eleven:

Round twelve:

Final result:

154 lbs.: Jesus Ramos vs. Luke Santamaria

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Final result:

130 lbs.: Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Final result:

For more on “Davis vs. Romero” and other boxing-related events, click here. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.