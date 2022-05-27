It is unknown who Jake Paul will fight in his return to the boxing ring, but his undercard will now feature former NBA star Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

Shams Charania of the Atlantic reports that Davis will be featured on Paul’s pay-per-view (PPV) undercard on August 13. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was hoping to book Davis against fellow NBA veteran Larry Sanders, but contractual issues are putting a stop to that. Per ESPN, Paul’s team is now turning their focus on pitting “Big Baby” against a former WWE pro wrestler to be named later.

Hoops-boxing crossover: 8-year NBA vet Glen “Big Baby” Davis is targeted to be part of Jake Paul’s PPV event on Aug. 13, per sources. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions was working on Davis-Larry Sanders, but is now evaluating new opponent due to Big 3 commitment for Sanders. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 26, 2022

Davis, 39, is a 6’9” former power forward who played eight seasons in the NBA as a member of the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. “Big Baby” didn’t have the longest of professional basketball careers, but he won a NBA title in 2008 with Boston. In 2021, sevens years after departing from the NBA, Davis was charged with allegedly defrauding the league’s healthcare plan out for $4 million (details HERE).

This wouldn’t be the first time we’re seeing a former NBA star featured on an undercard for a Jake Paul boxing event. Former NBA all-star Deron Williams took on future NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gore back in December 2021 at Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2. Williams ended up winning the exhibition bout by split decision over Gore, who in turn made his professional boxing debut earlier this month to score a massive knockout punch (see it HERE).

It is unknown at this time which former WWE wrestler Davis could fight, but Most Valuable Promotions is looking to bring in a big heavyweight name to take on “Big Baby.”