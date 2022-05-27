Frankie Edgar remains undecided about his mixed martial arts (MMA) future and “The Answer” doesn’t know when he’ll make his decision to retire.

The former Ultimate Fighter Championship (UFC) lightweight king has fallen on tough times inside of the Octagon. Edgar has lost his last three trips to the cage and four out of his last five. This includes three devastating knockout defeats at the hands of Marlon Vera, Cory Sandhagen, and Chan Sung Jung. The losing streak has left Edgar on the outside looking in as he picks up the pieces and decides what is next.

The 40-year-old veteran was undecided about retiring from MMA back in December when he underwent back surgery and still hasn’t made up his mind.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edgar told MMA Junkie Radio. “I’m still seeing what’s next. No decisions on anything right now.”

“I’m doing the goals that I want to do,” he continued. “I’ve accomplished a lot in this game. I’m just being myself and finishing this out. We’ll see how we finish this out. Still a lot of undecided stuff.”

Considering Edgar’s overall track record inside of the Octagon it makes sense for UFC to allow him to compete until the wheels completely fall off. Some believe that time has already come and don’t wish to see Edgar suffer any more punishment inside of the cage, but “The Answer” is a true competitor and has always stood up to a challenger throughout his career.

If Edgar decides to fight again, whether that’s in 2022 or beyond, he probably won’t score a top contender. The former UFC champion has been fighting the best in the world at lightweight, featherweight, and bantamweight over the past 10 years and might have better results matched up against a lesser opponent.

That said, if Edgar doesn’t believe he can beat the best guys in the world he may decide to hang it up all together.