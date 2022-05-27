 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Latest UFC London fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Blaydes vs Aspinall’ on July 23

By Jesse Holland
UFC

Event: UFC London: “Blaydes vs. Aspinall”
Date: Sat., July 23, 2022
Location: O2 Arena in London, England
Broadcast: ESPN+ (1 p.m. ET Prelims | 4 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC London Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

UFC London Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till
205 lbs.: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov
125 lbs.: Charles Johnson vs. Muhammad Mokaev
125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo
205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir
155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

