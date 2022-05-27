Latest UFC London fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Blaydes vs Aspinall’ on July 23

Event: UFC London: “Blaydes vs. Aspinall”
Date: Sat., July 23, 2022
Location: O2 Arena in London, England
Broadcast: ESPN+ (1 p.m. ET Prelims | 4 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC London Main Event On ESPN+:
265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall
UFC London Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till
205 lbs.: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov
125 lbs.: Charles Johnson vs. Muhammad Mokaev
125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo
205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir
155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
