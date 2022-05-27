Mariusz Pudzianowski vs Michal Materla staredown video for KSW 70 main event

Five-time “World’s Strongest Man” Mariusz Pudzianowski (16-7) will make his return to combat sports on Sat. (May 28) when he collides with grizzled Polish standout “Magic” Michal Materla (31-8) atop the KSW 70 MMA event from inside Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above.

The KSW 70 co-main event features a potential number one contender fight between ex-Chelsea FC goalkeeper Ricardo Prasel (12-3) and Polish fan-favorite Daniel Omelianczuk (25-12-1), who enjoyed a nine-fight run in UFC between 2013 and 2017.

Complete KSW 70 weigh-in results below:

KSW 70 Main Event:

Heavyweight

Mariusz Pudzianowski (116 kg/256 lb) vs. Michal Materla (100.5kg/222 lb)

KSW 70 Co-Main Event:

Heavyweight

Ricardo Prasel (108.3 kg/239 lb) vs. Daniel Omelianczuk (115 kg/254 lb)

KSW 70 Main Card, Prelims:

Light Heavyweight

Ivan Erslan (93.5 kg/206 lb) vs. Rafał Kijańczuk (93.2 kg/205 lb)

Heavyweight

Marek Samociuk (116 kg/256 lb) vs. Izu Ugonoh (107 kg/236 lb)

Light Heavyweight

Damian Piwowarczyk (93.5 kg/206 lb) vs. Bartosz Leśko (92.5 kg/204 lb)

Middleweight

Radosław Paczuski (84.4 kg/186 lb) vs. Jason Wilnis (84.1 kg/185 lb)

Strawweight

Anita Bekus (52.3 kg/115 lb) vs. Roberta Zocco (52.6 kg/116 lb)

Catchweight 85.5 kg

Albert Odzimkowski (85.4 kg/188 lb) vs. Tommy Quinn (85.4 kg/188 lb)

Catchweight 74 kg

Lukasz Rajewski (73.9 kg/163 lb) vs. Francisco Barrio (74 kg/163 lb)

KSW 70 is available to watch LIVE around the world on www.KSWTV.com as well as the KSW App and exclusively on Viaplay in Poland, Scandinavia, the Baltics, and the Netherlands. For more on this weekend’s KSW 70 fight card click here.