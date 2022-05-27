Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Fortunes change quickly inside the Octagon. Shahbazyan entered 2020 undefeated at 11-0 while riding a four-fight UFC win streak and having recently broken into the rankings. Just 22 years of age, Shahbazyan was seen as one of the best young prospects in the sport thanks to his terrific finish wins over opponents like Brad Tavares.

In his corner — figuratively and literally — were Ronda Rousey and Edmon Tarverdyan. Shahbazyan’s first exposure to UFC audiences was as a teenager, working with Rousey on UFC “Embedded” videos. Tarverdyan began training him as a youth, and after Rousey’s career ended poorly, Shahbazyan became his next star.

Unfortunately, things fell apart for “Golden Boy.” He’s since lost three in a row, suffering consecutive knockout losses in his last two bouts. Those losses came to tough opposition, but nevertheless, Shahbazyan decided it was time to change camps and seek out different training opportunities.

“Going off my past two fights, I feel a change was definitely needed and it was long overdue,” Shahbazyan said (via MMAFighting). “I looked at my options to see where I can be that I feel I can unleash my full potential and I believe Vegas had the best thing. I’m away from distractions. I can concentrate on training. Of course, you have the Strip here if you’re going to get wild but if you stay out of the Strip, for a fighter you can train here, go home and rest, come back to train, go home, rest. It’s a fighter’s life here.

“Of course the gyms, the high level partners to work with. There’s a lot of good guys out here and constantly coming in because of having fights. It’s great. I look at my last few fights and a change was needed so this was the best choice.”

In addition to leaving for Las Vegas, Shahbazyan replaced Rousey as his manager, signing with Ali Abdelaziz. It’s a complete split from his original team, but Shahbazyan made it clear that the separation is not on bad terms.

“I needed to change,” Shahbazyan said. “It was time. It was definitely time for me. It could have been done sooner but now I’m just happy to be here and get the new work in. I have not talked [to them] since I left. From my end, I have a good relationship [with them]. I don’t have any problem. All respect cause I respect what they’ve done for me but on my end, I’m good.”

“I haven’t talked to [Ronda] in say a few months. I don’t have anything against her, respect from my end. As far as my end, I don’t have no ill will.”

First and foremost, Instagram posts are back! Secondly, this is actually a pretty big booking for the women’s Flyweight division.

It’s going to be a little while before we see Claressa Shields back in the PFL cage.

.@Claressashields is going all in on MMA in 2023! pic.twitter.com/hVmUuwVl2f — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 25, 2022

1-4 in her last five, USADA suspension, alleged theft of medical products ... can’t say this one is a shock!

❌ Fighter removed: Ashlee Evans-Smith — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 26, 2022

Sean O’Malley offers a prediction for Petr Yan vs. Marlon Vera:

I could see Chito beating Peeto he like 5’4 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 26, 2022

To the surprise of no one, Sean Strickland’s antics on Twitter have finally seem him suspended and/or banned. A win for society, but a loss for this column ...

I tried my absolute best. This is a sad day.



He/Him will rise again. pic.twitter.com/v6GcDfbUYR — PC Strickland (@PCSticklandMMA) May 26, 2022

A new scrap between experienced Welterweight veterans!

Stephen Thompson’s Karate mastery is superior to fruit, apparently.

Another Mariusz Pudzianowski clip? Why not!

The KO heard around the world!



Pudzian knocks out the giant Bombardier!



The world's strongest man returns this Saturday!! #KSW70 pic.twitter.com/tQTE3tfxT4 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 26, 2022

Semmy Schilt putting dudes down left and right with his lead hand:

Imagine getting permanent brain damage from a slap. Rough!

Another day closer to the robot take over.

