UFC 274: Tony Ferguson accuses USADA of bizarre pre-fight request, officials respond

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was hoping to snap a three-fight losing streak at the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Phoenix. Instead, “El Cucuy” was knocked clean out by Michael Chandler in the very first frame.

Getting his clock cleaned by the former Bellator MMA 155-pound titleholder wasn’t the only troubling incident at UFC 274. Ferguson, who previously suffered an inordinate amount of damage against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 while also exhibiting troubling behavior outside the cage, claims USADA did not drug test him before or after UFC 274.

But did ask him to sign a beneficiary agreement.

“Usually (USADA) tests as soon as I get into the arena, almost every time,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter. “This time I wasn’t tested day before or day of. They tried to have me sign a beneficiary agreement before I wrapped my hands, which never happened in any of my fights.”

Maybe it was the same fake doctor who tried to sabotage this fight.

“It is not part of USADA procedure to have an athlete sign a beneficiary agreement and we did not approach Mr. Ferguson with such a request,” USADA officials told Bloody Elbow.

Ferguson was drug tested three times in 2022 and nine times in 2021, according to the report.

The 38 year-old “Ultimate Fighter” champion is expected to remain with the promotion despite his recent skid. In fact, Ferguson, who turned 38 back in February, is already calling for a lightweight showdown against fellow ex-interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.

Whether or not that bout comes to fruition remains to be seen.