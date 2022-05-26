Dozens of Joe Rogan podcasts mysteriously vanish, befuddled Spotify blames ‘technical issue’

Joe Rogan may never get canceled, but he can still be deleted.

A whopping 36 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” have mysteriously vanished from the Spotify catalog, though unlike previously lost podcasts (sample here), there appears to be no rhyme or reason to their disappearance.

So what happened?

“Spotify is aware of this technical issue and we are looking into it now,” a spokesperson told Los Angeles Times.

Some of the missing episodes featured interviews with politicians like Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, along with musician Post Malone and comedian Bryan Callen, among others.

Rogan has yet to comment on the “technical issue.”

The part-time comedian has previously been criticized for providing a platform for controversial guests who spread misinformation. In fact, the UFC color commentator had his own “Experience” with fake news, for which he later apologized.

No word yet on when fans can expect the missing podcasts to be restored.