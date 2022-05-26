Marlon Vera vs Petr Yan? ‘We kick his ass and I get a title shot’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has now dropped two fights to current 135-pound titleholder Aljamain Sterling and regardless of whether or not you agree with how those two bouts played out, “No Mercy” is going to have to rack up a few more wins before the promotion grants him a third crack at “Funk Master.”

That’s just fine with Marlon Vera.

Probably because “Chito” will earn his first-ever title shot with a victory over “No Mercy,” who is widely considered the second best fighter at 135 pounds. Vera (19-7-1) is the winner of three straight, including last April’s unanimous decision over fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font.

“We’re literally one win away from fighting for that belt, so I hope we get it done with Yan,” Vera told The Schmo. “I think that’s the path to the belt, No. 1 contender. We kick his ass, and we move forward. I stop Yan, and I get a title shot. Dominick (Cruz) is an old story for me. He didn’t want to do it. He don’t want the smoke. We’ll move forward. Yan wants it. He’ll get it.”

Vera, 29, was previously campaigning for a showdown opposite former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz; however, “The Dominator” was looking for a bigger name opponent and passed on the potential booking. Since that pants-less callout, “Chito” has moved up to No. 5 in the official 135-pound rankings.

So how about Vera vs. Yan in August, per this request?

“If you want to fight the best you can wait till September or October,” Yan told Vera on Twitter. “But if you want to just to be UFC’s bitch and fill out the spot in August, you can fuck off and don’t waste my time.”

Hopefully these two can agree on a date and make this fight happen.