Latest Bellator Dublin fight card, rumors for ‘Henderson vs. Queally’ on Sept. 23

Event: Bellator Dublin: “Henderson vs. Queally”

Date: Fri., Sept. 23, 2022

Location: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator Dublin Main Event:

155 lbs.: Benson Henderson (29-11) vs. Peter Queally (13-6)

Bellator Dublin Main Card:

205 lbs.: Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1) vs. Yoel Romero (14-6)

135 lbs.: James Gallagher (11-2) vs. Brett Johns (18-3)

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell (16-4) vs. Pedro Carvalho (12-6)

Bellator Dublin ‘Prelims’ Card:

145 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (5-0) vs. Georges Sasu (5-2)

135 lbs.: Brian Moore (14-9) vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva (19-10)

155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan (31-13-1) vs. Kane Mousah (13-4)

155 lbs.: Darragh Kelly (1-0) vs. Kye Stevens (3-1, 1 NC)

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana (3-0) vs. Alex Bodnar (4-1)

145 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj (1-1) vs. Adam Gustab (3-5)

