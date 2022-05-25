Michael Page: ‘I’ve legit had harder spars’ than Logan Storley, wants rematch

Michael “Venom” Page didn’t feel like he had the toughest fight his last time out.

Competing in the main event of Bellator 281 in his home of London, England, Page was originally set to challenge undisputed Bellator Welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov. Unfortunately for the undefeated 28-year-old titlist Amosov (26-0), the Russia-Ukraine war forced his hand as he went back home to help his country in its time of need.

The show went on and Bellator offered Logan Storley the spot opposite Page and the two battled it out over the interim crown. Well, “battled it out” may be generous phrasing as the featured bout was lacking in entertainment for most, including Page who lost a close split decision.

“I’m a very petty person,” Page told MMA Junkie. “He’s won but not in any kind of spectacular fashion. I’ve legit had harder spars. The reason I say it that way is because physically I don’t have a bruise, I don’t have a sore, I don’t have an ache. Anything. It doesn’t even feel like I’ve had a five-round fight. That’s probably the most frustrating thing about it, is losing in a way where I know for a fact I could go into a fight this weekend and feel fine and be good to go. I know he couldn’t say the same.

“I want to get it back,” he added. “I’m going to be pushing, working, putting on more fights until I’m able to get back to that position.”

Page (20-2) has only lost once before his Storley encounter and that came in his first title opportunity against former three-time champion Douglas Lima in May 2019 (watch highlights). The Brit has since enacted his revenge over Lima in their Oct. 2021 rematch which earned him the second crack at gold.