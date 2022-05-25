Power-punching UFC contender joins Khamzat Chimaev-Darren Till bro squad

The “All Stars” in Sweden have a new member.

Former UFC title challenger Volkan Oezdemir, once considered the third-best fighter at 205 pounds, is hoping to recapture some of his former glory by partnering up with the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till, among others.

“I changed a lot right now,” Oezdemir told Block Asset (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “I’m establishing myself to Sweden. Right now I’m in the process of moving from my house, so I’m saying goodbye to Switzerland. I’m going to All Star, I’m going to train with Khamzat, Darren Till, Alexander Gustafsson, all those beasts over there, it’s really good. I’m really happy. I’m making all the necessary changes. I have this fire inside of me, and I need the proper team around me and All Star will be it.”

Oezdemir (17-6) is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses to Jiri Prochazka and Magomed Ankalaev when he collides with fellow light heavyweight bruiser Paul Craig at the upcoming UFC London event on July 23 across the pond.

“You know what’s really crazy about the UFC and the 205 division, (is) you’re always just in the top 10,” Oezdemir said. “You’re always just two wins away because you need to win against names obviously, but you just need to win with the fashion. So that’s why I’m looking to get the knockout, the win and to put this fire inside the ring, get my hand raised and make all the people stand up from their chairs. So this is what’s bringing you closer to the title shot because now you’re bringing the views, you’re bringing the numbers.”

As of this writing, Oezdemir is ranked No. 9 at 205 pounds.