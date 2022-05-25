Polish MMA diet exposed: Secret ingredients include 30 chocolate bars, five pounds of ice cream

I’ve got bad news for all the chumps choking down grilled chicken and steamed broccoli.

You could be getting JACKED on 30 chocolate bars and five pounds of ice cream, even if you devour them in bed. That’s according to five-time World’s Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski, who is also a standout MMA fighter for KSW in Poland.

“I don’t have any particular kind of diet,” Pudzianowski told The MMA Hour. “I just eat everything. I can eat 30 bars of chocolate and two cartons of milk. I can eat five pounds of ice cream in bed. I eat whenever I want, whatever I want and I always have these incredible muscles on my body. I have never had any kind of diet. You have to train a lot too but I eat mostly Polish cuisine but you have to train every day systematically for many years to look like this.”

The 16-7 Pudzianowski, who turned 45 back in February, will put his four-fight win streak on the line when he collides with “Magic” Michal Materla as part of the upcoming KSW 70 fight card on May 28 inside Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland.

So how will the Polish powerhouse be training for the event?

“Six days a week slowly step-by-step,” Pudzianowski said. “In the morning a one hour warm-up. After jog do one and a half-hours of systematic training. Not hard and not heavy just slowly. I was the one who invented this training and I turned myself into this kind of machine by putting the pressure on myself to eat and train like this. I have done this every day for 15 years ever since I decided to do MMA.”

Pudzianowski’s last four wins have all ended by way of knockout.