Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem trilogy booked for Oct. 8 Glory headliner in Arnhem

Longtime kickboxing rivals Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem will finally complete their trilogy in the GLORY: “Collision 4” main event, a heavyweight showdown recently made official for Oct. 8, 2022 inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Hari was stopped by “Demolition Man” when they first went to war at Fields Dynamite! back in late 2008 (see it here). They would rematch roughly a year later and the Moroccan “Bad Boy” scored his first round revenge as part of the K-1 World Grand Prix Final (replay here).

“We are proud to deliver this exceptional fight on the biggest stage in the sport”, said GLORY Executive Vice-Chairman Scott Rudmann. “Both Hari and Overeem have their legacies on the line in this trilogy fight and it promises to be a historic night.”

Hari, 37, has not seen the win column since summer 2018, racking up four losses and a pair of No Contests, including his bizarre battle against Arkadiusz Wrzosek last March, which came to a halt when the crowd went into business for itself.

As for Overeem, who turned 42 just a few weeks back, he’s been inactive since parting ways with UFC in early 2021. “Demolition Man” was expected to compete against Rico Verhoeven last October; however, a late injury brought a hasty end to that fan-friendly fight.

Expect more fight card announcements for GLORY: “Collision 4” in the coming weeks.