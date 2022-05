Event: UFC Vegas 58: “Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev”

Date: Sat., July 9, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 58 Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

UFC Vegas 58 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya

125 lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

125 lbs.: Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jamie Pickett

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

125 lbs.: Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz

145 lbs.: Austin Lingo vs. David Onama

135 lbs.: Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann Zahabi

135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

