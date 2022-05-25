UFC vet Mark Munoz responds to allegations of playground boxing match

Former UFC middleweight Mark Munoz was placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to his job as wrestling coach for Fairmont School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., following allegations that Munoz orchestrated a playground boxing match to help settle a dispute between opposing students.

Munoz, 44, downplayed his role in last week’s incident.

“With every ounce of who I am, I desire to be a positive influence on kids, to teach kids to be the very best wrestlers, to speak loudly against bullying, and to honor my Lord Jesus Christ,” Munoz told MMA Junkie. “There are thousands of wrestlers who I have coached that would affirm those truths from first-hand experience. Under no circumstance would I encourage kids to settle a dispute through fighting.”

It’s much easier to just enroll them in Akhmat Fight Club.

Munoz (14-6) has not competed since a unanimous decision victory over Luke Barnatt at UFC Fight Night 66 back in early 2015. A decorated collegiate wrestler, “The Filipino Wrecking Machine” should have no trouble finding his way back to coaching in some capacity once the dust settles in the wake of his Fairmont fiasco.