Ex-UFC star turned wrestling coach Mark Munoz placed on administrative leave after letting high schoolers box

Mark Munoz looks to be needing to find a new job following a recent incident at the high school he coaches wrestling at.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight contender has been placed on administrative leave from his duties as Fairmont Private Schools high school wrestling coach, reports TMZ Sports. According to the report, Munoz allowed two students to settle their difference by boxing on the Anaheim, Calif. playground. Munoz has been working in the role since Sept. 2020.

Munoz says he was unaware of any issues between the students, who came up and asked him if they could acquire some boxing gloves to duke it out. Munoz, 44, perceived the debacle to be a friendly one. The parents of each boy were none too pleased with the situation and took things to the school administration. Thus resulting in the leave being instated.

“[He] will not be returning to campus,” a spokesperson said. Munoz’s contract ends after this current school year.

Known as “The Filipino Wrecking Machine” during his run in mixed martial arts (MMA), Munoz retired in 2015 after his only fight in the Philippines. Taking on Luke Barnatt, Munoz secured a unanimous decision victory that snapped a three-fight skid where he took on the likes of Lyoto Machida and Gegard Mousasi. Munoz’s most notable wins came over the likes of Demian Maia, Tim Boetsch, C.B. Dolloway, and Chris Leben.