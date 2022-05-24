Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy set for Sept. 17 boxing PPV on DAZN

One of boxing’s biggest rivalries will conclude when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin collide on Sept. 17 by way of DAZN pay-per-view (PPV), though a city and venue have yet to be revealed for their super middleweight showdown.

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) recently dropped a unanimous decision to light heavyweight slugger Dmitry Bivol. As for Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs), he last competed in April, having finished international sensation Ryota Murata at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

“The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO. I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”

The WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles will be up for grabs.

Alvarez and Golovkin first went to war back in 2017, battling to a controversial draw inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not surprisingly, an immediate rematch was booked for the following year and “Canelo” edged out “GGG” by way of majority decision.

Capturing the WBA (Super), WBC, and vacant The Ring middleweight titles in the process.

“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights,” said Alvarez. “This fight won’t be an exception.”

See you in September.