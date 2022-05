Latest UFC 277 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Pena vs Nunes 2’ on July 30 in Dallas

Event: UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2”

Date: Sat., July 30, 2022

Location: American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 277 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC 277 PPV Co-Main Event On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France for Interim Flyweight Championship

UFC 277 PPV Main Card On ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

185 lbs.: Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa

185 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

UFC 277 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Justin Tafa

155 lbs.: Rafael Alves vs. Drew Dober

155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose

170 lbs.: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales

125 lbs.: Mariya Agapova vs. Ji Yeon Kim

205 lbs.: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

For more upcoming UFC events click here.