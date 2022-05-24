‘Scared’ UFC fighter rescues driver from overturned rig — ‘The truck’s going to blow up’

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland is no stranger to heroics.

The 29 year-old “Trail Blazer” made headlines earlier this year for his role in apprehending a gunman at his local sushi restaurant. Prior to that, Holland chased down and detained a suspected car thief in Saginaw, Texas.

His latest adventure came by way of overturned 18 wheeler.

“I’m driving the Regal, the old school, kind of like my Batmobile,” Holland told Damon Martin. “Everyone knows Batman is my favorite character, that’s probably why I intervene in all of these things. “I look over to the right hand side and this guy looked like he was trying to get on the freeway pretty quick. I looked back straight. I looked back to the right hand side and he’s sliding sideways. I’m like gosh. I pull the Regal over, glad I put the new brakes on there. Hopped out, ran over there, jumped on top, ripped the door open, got the guy out.”

I had a similar experience playing Big Mutha Truckers on the PS2.

“I get the guy out, there’s fluids flowing out of the car, I get the guy out of the truck and I’m scared,” Holland continued. “Every other time things have happened, I’ve been calm, cool and collected. This time, I’m scared. I’m like the truck’s going to blow up. The guy gets back in his truck! He’s like ‘I need my phone.’ I’m like bro, I got a second phone in the car, you don’t need your phone. We’ve got to go. He’s like ‘I’ve got to go get my shit.’”

To be fair, I wouldn’t leave my vehicle without my Oakley Frogskins.

“So I help him get out the second time, and I’m like bro, we’ve got to go. He’s like, ‘I think I need something else out of the truck.’ I’m leaving,” Holland said. “As I turn around, there’s a cop there and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? ‘He said, ‘You tell me what’s going on — who’s driving, you or him?’ I’m like no, no no, my car is down there. So that’s one of those situations, I should probably stay my ass in the car.”

Holland (22-7, 1 NC) will make his Octagon return opposite Tim Means at the upcoming UFC Austin event on June 18 on ESPN. “Trail Blazer” will be looking for his second straight win after previously defeating Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 last March.

