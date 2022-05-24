Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Even the most diehard Conor McGregor fight would likely admit that times have been tough inside the Octagon for the Irishman. He’s won just a single fight in the last five years, and his last two showdowns opposite Dustin Poirier ended in a knockout loss and broken leg, the latter of which is still keeping McGregor on the sidelines.

Fortunately, coach Henry Cejudo is here to save “The Notorious.” Cejudo claims to be in the process of returning from retirement (Dana White disagrees), but he still has enough time to frequently critique McGregor’s mitt work videos on Twitter. His previous coaching tips have earned him some prickly responses from his fellow former double champ, but Cejudo is still offering advice.

Namely, he thinks McGregor should fight Tony Ferguson next.

“For Conor McGregor, I like the Tony Ferguson fight for him. I think that fight is winnable for Conor. He cannot be taking these high-level competitions, he’s gonna get hurt,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & The Schmo show (via Cole Shelton). “He’s gonna continue to keep getting hurt, you know what I’m saying? I think, he goes up with Tony, and then maybe, of course, he’s a cash cow, give him whoever he wants at 55 or 70, but I think he needs to get his feet wet. At least f—king win, man. Win a damn fight. I critique Conor McGregor’s videos and I tend to make a freaking living off that. It’s crazy because there’s a lot of flaws that he has. As good as he was in the past, there’s still a lot of flaws that he has that he’s still not fixing. So I’m still not sold on that chump.”

Ferguson hasn’t been doing so hot lately, either. His 12-fight win streak ended brutally vs. Justin Gaethje in May 2020, and since then, he’s coughed up another three decisive defeats. With “El Cucuy” struggling and prior beef between the two Lightweights, perhaps this fall is the perfect time for that match up?

Insomnia

Michel Pereira really tried to pull something on us with this whole Jorge Masvidal DMs thing.

I never thought I would envy Mariusz Pudzianowski, but here we are.

TUF champion “Pretty” Ricky Turcios is BACK in July!

Chase Hooper has found his next opponent.

The numbers don’t lie https://t.co/uXwD7YvB74 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) May 23, 2022

Things have been rough, but it’s still team “El Cucuy” forever. #CSO!

An update on Mick Swick’s battle with Leukemia:

The science behind Junior dos Santos’ unfortunate injury. I still think he’s the right opponent for Fedor’s final fight.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Great hip swivel and immediately brutal pressure on this armbar!

Slick armbar from Timur Turgat at MMA Series 51 pic.twitter.com/UI1BhqdJiK — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 21, 2022

This is a new one! Is it an inverted triangle? It’s a typical triangle initially, then Manurung tries to circle his way to freedom before Hutajulu’s flexibility somehow allows him to hold on. Bizarre!

This inverted triangle. Rustam Hutajulu submits Gideon Manurung at One Pride FN 58. Rubber legs. pic.twitter.com/ruc62HPmiC — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 21, 2022

Way to attack the arm without giving up top position or the triangle choke:

Random Land

At least he moved into the bike lane.

Midnight Music: Indie rock/pop, 2013

