Gilbert Burns willing to wait for either Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’m becoming a draw’

Despite suffering a loss in his last time out, Gilbert Burns is only looking upward.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challenger went to war with surging star, Khamzat Chimaev, at UFC 273 in Apr. 2022. Earning Fight of the Night bonus honors, Burns, unfortunately, did not secure the victory as Chimaev saw his hand raised via unanimous decision (watch highlights).

A month before Burns vs. Chimaev, another high-profile Welterweight contender bout took place between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Like Chimaev, Covington was awarded a unanimous decision for his efforts (watch highlights) to rebound from a loss to the champion, Kamaru Usman. Now, Burns eyes either of his two fellow recent title challengers.

“I think the fight that makes sense right now would be Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal,” Burns told MMA Junkie. “Those are the two fights that I wanted, even with all the legal things. If I have to wait, I’ll wait. I don’t care. Those are the fights that make sense and I want them.

“I don’t want to get another back-of-the-line contender,” he continued. “No, now I’m becoming a draw in that division. Now I’m on the cards. I’ll still fight anyone, don’t get me wrong, but you have to prove your point, that you deserve to be there right now.”

As Burns alluded, the rivalry and bad blood between Covington and Masvidal rages on post-fight as Masvidal allegedly ambushed and assaulted Covington outside of a Miami, Florida steakhouse, therefore leading to charges being pressed.

No matter who “Durinho” is matched up with next, he’s feeling as motivated as ever to get back on track.

“My next fight I’m coming with blood in my mouth,” Burns said. “That fight with Khamzat was so close. A lot of people saw the heart, the work, and that there’s no quit in me. I’m going to keep showing that in my next fight. With a big name, I’m going to show people what I’m capable of. And to cement my career and journey, I have to get that belt. And nothing but a big fight can get me closer to that.”