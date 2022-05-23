 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Aljamain Sterling honored with hometown UFC parade — ‘The arrival of a champion’

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Sorry, no jacked murals for this bantamweight champion.

Instead, 135-pound kingpin Aljamain Sterling was honored with a homecoming rally at his alma mater — Uniondale High School in Nassau County, New York — for unifying the division titles against Petr Yan in the UFC 273 co-main event last April in Florida.

“Truly honored that Nassau County is holding a Homecoming Rally for me at my Alma Mater,” Sterling wrote on social media. “I’ll be recognized at Uniondale High School for my accomplishments within the UFC as a World Champ!”

More photos below:

In addition, the county named May 23rd “Aljamain Sterling Day” in Nassau County.

Sterling, 32, first captured the crown by way of controversial disqualification at UFC 259 back in early 2021. After a lengthy absence to recover from neck surgery — which resulted in the creation of an interim strap — the 21-3 “Funk Master” made his Octagon return to defeat Yan for the second straight time.

A date and opponent for his next title defense have yet to be revealed.

In This Stream

UFC 273 live stream updates, highlights, fight results | Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

View all 74 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...