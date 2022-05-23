Video: Aljamain Sterling honored with hometown UFC parade — ‘The arrival of a champion’

Sorry, no jacked murals for this bantamweight champion.

Instead, 135-pound kingpin Aljamain Sterling was honored with a homecoming rally at his alma mater — Uniondale High School in Nassau County, New York — for unifying the division titles against Petr Yan in the UFC 273 co-main event last April in Florida.

“Truly honored that Nassau County is holding a Homecoming Rally for me at my Alma Mater,” Sterling wrote on social media. “I’ll be recognized at Uniondale High School for my accomplishments within the UFC as a World Champ!”

More photos below:

A few pix from ⁦@funkmasterMMA⁩ Aljamain Sterling Day at #Uniondale High School. Story, video and far better photos coming soon for Long Island’s third #ufc champion pic.twitter.com/ZECFgj9uew — Mark La Monica (@LaMonicaMark) May 23, 2022

In addition, the county named May 23rd “Aljamain Sterling Day” in Nassau County.

Sterling, 32, first captured the crown by way of controversial disqualification at UFC 259 back in early 2021. After a lengthy absence to recover from neck surgery — which resulted in the creation of an interim strap — the 21-3 “Funk Master” made his Octagon return to defeat Yan for the second straight time.

A date and opponent for his next title defense have yet to be revealed.