Jorge Masvidal shuts down ‘fake narrative’ from ‘idiot’ Michel Pereira by posting wife’s private messages

UFC welterweight slugger Michel Pereira used his UFC Vegas 55 victory to map out his next fight, which could include a 170-pound showdown opposite longtime veteran Jorge Masvidal. According to these comments from the Brazilian bruiser, “Gamebred” was contacting his wife on Instagram and sending inappropriate messages.

Masvidal, however, claims Pereira is creating a “fake narrative” to score a UFC payday.

“How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot Michel Pereira would use his wife to hopefully one day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my DM?” Masvidal wrote on Twitter. “Wishing you guys the best. #weddingcounselor.”

I guess Pereira didn’t learn anything from this social media fiasco.

Masvidal (35-16) is unlikely to make his return to the cage anytime soon. The 37 year-old “Gamebred” is currently mired in a legal battle with welterweight rival Colby Covington over last March’s steakhouse sucker punch and will be headed to trial in August.

As for Pereira (28-11, 2 NC), his “Fight of the Night” victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio was his fifth straight and will likely unseat “The Argentine Dagger” when the UFC rankings are updated later this week. The Brazilian is currently unranked at 170 pounds.

His wife, Gina Amir Atelier, denies creating any of the recent DM drama.

“Society is always looking for excitement and unfortunately drama sells, twisting the narrative to create a story that is false,” Atelier wrote on Instagram. “I have never and would never do anything to disrespect my husband. This account is a business account and way more than one person has access to it. This is not even the way I would speak. Not to mention it is from years ago and before I even knew Michel. Michel and I would appreciate respect as we are starting a family together. There is lots of hatred in the world and we do not need to add to it. Peace and love to all of you.”

Case closed?