Just because UFC Vegas 55’s main event last night (Sat., May 21, 2022) between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira was a largely boring affair, it doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about a good old fashioned judging controversy!

Holm vs. Vieira capped off a night of pretty exciting fights in a rather dull way, with Holm spending large portions of the fight wall n’ stalling Vieira. That strategy didn’t seem to impress the judges, who handed the win to Vieira via split decision. It was as close as can be: two judges gave her the fight 48-47, while one gave it to Holm 48-47 (watch highlights here).

But, in Vieira’s opinion, she earned the win because she was actually fighting, as opposed to Holm who was trying to not fight.

“I think she was doing more of an ‘antigame’ ... we use that term for soccer,” Vieira said in Portuguese via her translator at the post-fight press conference. “That’s what she was doing, she was basically trying to neutralize me. She was just pressing me against the cage, but nothing was happening. She just wanted me to stop fighting and I think that the judges actually saw that.”

While Holm certainly controlled the clinches and did a good job of pushing Vieira up against the cage, Vieira landed the more damaging shots when the two exchanged at distance. She seemed to wobble Holm multiple times, and caught “The Preacher’s Daughter” in an extremely tight rear-naked choke in the second round, which looked like a fight finisher.

In fact, Vieira semi-accused Holm of ghost-tapping her way out of that situation.

“I felt pretty good about that, and I thought that she actually was doing a light tap,” Vieira said. “I saw the ref come in close and when I looked over to see him coming close that’s when I think she took the opportunity because I looked away from what was going on and she escaped me. But, God’s plans, they can’t be denied.”

Divine intervention would certainly explain to situation to many fans who felt like Holm was robbed.

Oh my goodness judges have officially ruined the UFC. HOLLY HOLM JUST GOT ROBBED!!!! #UFCVegas55 — JrRanks (@RealJrRanks) May 22, 2022

Holly Holm just got fucking robbed pic.twitter.com/uc9teIGd60 — Owen (@OBearrr_) May 22, 2022

Lmao they robbed her. Awful scores. Holm won at the very least 3 rounds. Even Viera’a coaches knew she lost. MMA judges never get any better. #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/MAFqFCdDuM — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) May 22, 2022

Holly Holm just got legitimately robbed. I feel horrible for her. I'll never bet on the UFC again after that shit lol, judges are just so brain dead now. So many fighters are being given decisions after getting battered all fight. So unpredictable. — KYLE ☀️ (@YourFriendKyle_) May 22, 2022

What do you think, Maniacs — was Holm robbed? Or, does control and pitter patter not score when your opponent is landing a few harder shots right to the face?

For complete UFC Vegas 55: “Holm vs. Vieira” results and play-by-play, click HERE.