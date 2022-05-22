Jake Paul has a date for his next boxing bout, but not an opponent.

With his team on the lookout for someone with a legit name that will help carry the burden of selling pay-per-view (PPV) units, Anderson Silva certainly seems like a logical potential choice to fight Paul on Aug. 13, 2022.

Silva just returned to action for “The Showcase in the Skies of Dubai” on last night (Sat., May 21, 2022) for his third boxing bout since being released from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Nov. 2020. While his bout with Bruno Machado was technically an exhibition with no winner announced, it was clear that “The Spider” won.

Silva handled Machado with ease, boxing up the UAE Warriors Lightweight champion across eight rounds and dropping him in the fifth with a nasty right hook in the fifth frame (watch all the highlights here).

Former @UFC middleweight champion @SpiderAnderson looked good yet again earlier today (Sat., May 21, 2022) at the @FloydMayweather vs. Don Moore” #boxing event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi,UAE, when “Spider” breezed past Bruno Machado in a special rules exhibition bout. pic.twitter.com/VhzJ12BfBc — Richard Spilotro (@RichardSpilotro) May 22, 2022

In the main event, Floyd Mayweather toyed with former sparring partner, Don Moore, joking with the announcers between punches and co-opting a ring girl’s round card to strut across the ring. Again, under exhibition rules there was no formal winner ... but Mayweather was the winner. It was an entertaining bout with Mayweather looking sharp and engaged. Check out the highlights on that one here.

However, neither performance seemed to impress Paul much. The YouTuber-turned boxer shared his thoughts on the fights via Twitter, throwing a bunch of yawn emojis toward Silva, along with a poorly photoshopped image suggested he’d exterminate “The Spider” with ease.

“I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night,” Paul trolled in a follow up tweet.

Paul claimed he was waiting to see how the media reacted to Silva’s boxing bout in Dubai before considering him seriously as an opponent for a potential August showdown. “The Spider” put on quite the performance and looked dangerous enough even at 47 years of age to make us doubt “The Problem Child” will actually agree to fight him.

Prove us wrong, Jake Paul!

