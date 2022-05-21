The rematch between UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and former division titleholder Amanda Nunes will officially go down at UFC 277 on July 30 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The matchup was confirmed during the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 55 on Saturday night.

In case you’ve had your head under a rock for the past six months Pena ended up scoring one of the biggest upsets in MMA history at UFC 269 this past December when she choked out Nunes to win the undisputed 135-pound title (highlights HERE). Nunes remained the UFC women’s featherweight champion, but her long reign over the bantamweight division officially ended.

The two fighters are currently coaching opposite one another on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter and are now lined up for their rematch in July. It will be a massive clash between two of the very best female fighters in the world today, but it will be interesting to see if Nunes remains the betting favorite for the reboot.

In addition to Pena vs. Nunes 2, the UFC 277 PPV main card will feature the below matchups:

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

