Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight talents Holly Holm and Kelten Vieira went to war tonight (Sat., May 21, 2022) in the main event of UFC Vegas 55 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s been just over a year and a half since Holm competed inside the Octagon, but fortunately, that victory over Irene Aldana was a particularly strong performance. As such, a title shot was likely on the line for the former champion. Meanwhile, Vieira has been active while Holm recovered on the sidelines, most recently picking up the biggest win of her career by disrupting Miesha Tate’s return from retirement.

After 25 competitive minutes, Vieira was awarded the decision victory. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

The two trade some distance kicks before Vieira pushes her way into the clinch. Holm reverses her along the fence, but Vieira nearly gets her down with an overhook throw. Holm drives her right back into the fence, working little knees and short punches. Holm is keeping good head position in the fence, which has Vieira trapped. Vieira answers with a couple decent knees of her own. Holm drops down into a single leg but abandons it quickly for further clinch control. Whole lot of WALL-n-STALL! 10-9 Holm

Round Two

The two exchange kicks early, and Vieira puts together a couple punches. Holm lands a solid side kick after taking a right hand. Holm punches into the clinch and gets fully thrown from the overhook toss this time. Vieira is in top position, but Holm starts working to wall walk. Holm is back to her feet quickly. Holm changes levels into a shot, and she NEARLY gets choked out in the process! Holm pushes her back into the cage and lands a pair of nice elbows. 10-9 Vieira

Round Three

Vieira lands well early. Holm gets a little wild and connects with a left. A Vieira high kick prompts a Holm takedown attempt, which results in the same position along the fence. This time, Vieira escapes reasonably quickly. Holm attacks with some kicks. Vieira lands a crisp right, prompting yet another clinch from Holm. Holm lands some short punches but is mostly focused on contro.. Vieira lands a nice right hand and breaks away. Nice elbow from the Brazilian, then she stuns Holm with a cross. 10-9 Vieira

Round Four

Vieira lands early with a stiff jab then a big right hand counter. Holm just misses on a high kick. Vieira kicks the lead leg then smacks Holm upside the head with a right. Vieira has dialed in that uppercut. Holm plants her opponent on the canvas briefly with a side kick. Vieira stings her with another right. Holm forces the clinch with two minutes remaining, but Vieira escapes quickly. Vieira’s right hand is really accurate this round. Holm tries a low kick, eats a three punch combo. Holm connects with a few kicks. Late flurry from Holm ends the round. 10-9 Vieira

5th and final round here we come! How do you have it scored? #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/k1nHjCHfuS — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2022

Round Five

Vieira lands well early with a high kick and elbow. Holm sticks a couple side kicks to the gut. Holm breaks a brief clinch with a nice hook. Big elbow lands clean for Holm, who drives into the clinch. Front kick to the chin from Holm! This is a much better round for her so far. Vieira lands a good uppercut, takes two more hard side kicks. Holm ducks into a single leg and forces her foe into the fence. Side kicks and clinch work are working for Holm in the final round. Holm stuffs a takedown and reverses her opponent into the fence. That’s where the fight ends! 10-9 Holm



Result: Ketlen Vieira defeats Holly Holm via split-decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

