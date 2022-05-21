Floyd Mayweather Jr. made things look easy earlier today (Sat., May 21, 2022) live on pay-per-view (PPV) stream from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, when “Money” won nearly every exchange opposite Don Moore in a completely one-sided exhibition fight.

Mayweather dominated the action from bell to bell. The legendary boxer toyed with Moore in almost every exchange. In typical “Money” fashion he held back in the early frames, but Mayweather unloaded at every turn during the second half of this fight. He had Moore hurt on multiple occasions and nearly finished the fight.

To say Mayweather was feeling himself would be an understatement. The 45-year-old superstar was having fun as he unloaded heavy combinations in bunches. In between the sixth and seventh rounds, Mayweather even started strolling around the ring, talked to Moore in his own corner, and held up the ring card with a big smile on his face.

“Money” was expected to win this battle with Moore, but the former world champion actually went in for the kill. Pretty impressive from a guy well removed from his boxing prime.

Check out the full video highlights below:

Floyd had to respond to the commentary team pic.twitter.com/ZLm0T1TyGJ — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 21, 2022

Floyd Mayweather between rounds pic.twitter.com/priUaKe44R — TheBreadBatch (@TheBreadBatch) May 21, 2022

Floyd Mayweather decided to hold the ring card during his exhibition fight against Don Moore pic.twitter.com/CDsHpo3vDP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 21, 2022

How much they pay this man to get clowned by Floyd Mayweather all night? #MayweatherMoore pic.twitter.com/as3DV2f784 — The Fite Zone (@TheFiteZone) May 21, 2022

