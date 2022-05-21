Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva looked good yet again earlier today (Sat., May 21, 2022) at the “Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore” boxing event live on pay-per-view (PPV) stream from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, when “Spider” breezed past Bruno Machado in a special rules exhibition bout.

Both fighters mostly exchanged light shots for the first few rounds. Machado did catch Silva during an exchange in the corner that seemed to wake “Spider” up. Silva would eventually start opening up with some combinations and body work. It allowed him to work inside where he ended up clipping Machado with a huge right hook at the end of the fifth round to send him to the canvas.

Machado was able to recover and kept plodding forward in the later rounds. Silva, however, was too shifty with his footwork and level changes and kept away from anything dangerous. Silva didn’t press the action as much as he could, but did do more work to the body in the eighth round to back Machado up along the ropes.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Absolutely love seeing Anderson Silva do his thing in boxing! pic.twitter.com/1LEVpiz54t — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 21, 2022

Anderson Silva is the best ahah pic.twitter.com/q0pJN45Ylk — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 21, 2022

