Former WBC super-middleweight champion Badou Jack made the most out of his main card bid earlier today (Sat., May 21, 2022) at the “Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore” boxing event live on pay-per-view (PPV) stream from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The veteran fighter ended up stopping counter Hany Atiyo with a ridiculous knockout just 46 seconds into the first round.

Evident by the time of stoppage this fight didn’t last all that long. Jack was able to quickly establish his range, moved inside, and clobbered Atiyo with a monstrous left hook that sent the Egyptian fighter crashing to the canvas in a heap. Jack walked away and didn’t even look back as the referee stepped in for the quick stoppage.

Check out the knockout finish below:

Badou Jack with the first round KO pic.twitter.com/WioQ04yvtT — TheBreadBatch (@TheBreadBatch) May 21, 2022

Jack, 38, has become a staple for Mayweather undercards over the years. The former WBC champion isn’t the same fighter he was just five years ago, but “The Ripper” can still deliver memorable stoppages like this one. Atiyo has been finished before, but it’s always impressive when a fighter can stop his opponent in under one minute.

For complete ‘Mayweather v. Moore’ results and coverage click here.