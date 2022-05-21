Ketlen Vieira may have done enough to earn her first UFC title shot last night (Sat., May 21, 2022) at UFC Vegas 55 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex from Las Vegas, Nevada, when she beat former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in a main event scrap (highlights HERE).

In addition to the women’s bantamweight main event, UFC Vegas 55 spit out a collection of memorable finishes and toe-to-toe throwdowns. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

Women’s strawweight prospect Sam Hughes dominated striker Elise Reed to capture a third-round TKO finish

Middleweight upstart Joseph Holmes scored an impressive first-round submission finish over Alen Amedovski

Chidi Njokuani added to his already impressive UFC highlight reel with a fabulous first-round elbow knockout finish over Dusko Todorovic (watch HERE)

Light heavyweight prospect Jailton Almeida moved up in weight to steamroll heavyweight veteran Parker Porter via first-round submission

Uros Medic rebounded from a recent submission loss to lightweight contender Jalin Turner when he ended Omar Morales with a second-round TKO (highlights HERE)

Featherweight youngster Chase Hooper returned to action for the first time in nearly a year to stop Felipe Corales with a dominant third-round TKO

Welterweight contenders Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio went toe-to-toe in a wild co-main event, which ended in a split-decision win for “Demolidor.”

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 55 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Michel Pereira vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Performance of the Night: Chidi Njokuani

Performance of the Night: Chase Hooper

For complete UFC Vegas 55 results and coverage click here.