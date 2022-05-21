Chidi Njokuani added to his growing Octagon highlight reel when he stopped Dusko Todorovic with a vicious first-round knockout (elbow) earlier today (Sat., May 21, 2022) at UFC Vegas 55 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Todorovic closed the gap early and tried to tire Njokuani with his grappling. Njokuani nearly locked in a D’Arce choke, but Todorovic had a clear advantage in the exchanges. Luckily for “Bang Bang,” he was able to create a brief moment of separation off the clinch and launched a perfectly-placed elbow that connected on Todorovic’s temple. Todorovic immediately collapsed to the canvas and the fight was waived off.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Njokuani, 33, was coming off a 16-second debut knockout over Marc-Andre Barriault back in February so this was tremendous to see again. “Bang Bang” now has two of the more memorable finishes in the middleweight division in 2022 and could very well land himself a ranked opponent his next time out.

